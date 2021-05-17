Robert Lee Bray

Obituary

Robert Lee Bray, 87, Leavenworth, was born July 15, 1933, to Henry and Myrth Bray in Concordia, Kansas. He lost his battle with cancer on May 16, 2021, one day before he and Nina’s 68th wedding anniversary.

Bob delivered the Blade-Empire Concordia newspaper while in middle school and graduated from Concordia High School. He started working for Safeway in 1951, where he met the love of his life, Nina Sterrett. They married on May 17, 1953, in Idana, Kansas. Bob’s career with Safeway took them to Concordia, Junction City, Topeka, Lansing and Sedalia before retiring after 37 years of service.

He is survived by his wife, Nina Jo, Leavenworth; his children, Bob (Cathy) Bray, Tonganoxie, Rod (Susan) Bray, Leavenworth, Susan (Tony) Hill, Lansing, and Tim (Sue) Bray, Chandler, Arizona; nine grandchildren, Brad (Jen) Bray, Cristen Bray, Jim (Liz) Bray, Megan (AJ) Todd, Stephanie (Lance) Wade, Bethanie (Ian) Leintz, Kindra Reckers, Kohl Bray and Trever Bray; 12 great-grandchildren and one sister.

Bob enjoyed taking his family on vacations and had a house at Pomme de Terre Lake. He and Nina were snowbirds for 29 years in Chandler, Arizona. Bob enjoyed watching birds and squirrels, growing a garden and tending to his flower beds. He also enjoyed woodworking and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother and a sister.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at R.L. Leintz Funeral Home.

A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Mount Muncie Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Meals on Wheels or Crossroads United Methodist Church. The family would like to thank the Good Shepherd Hospice staff who took great care of him.