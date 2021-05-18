Denis Johnson

Obituary

June 7, 1952 – May 15, 2021

Leavenworth, Kansas

Denis Duane Johnson, age 68, Leavenworth, Kansas, passed away at his home May 15, 2021, with his wife, Kathy, and granddaughter, Brooke, by his side. Denis was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.

Denis was born in Kansas City, Kansas, on June 7, 1952, to Homer and Sibyl Johnson and grew up in the Kansas City area. He graduated from Wyandotte High School in 1970 and married his high school sweetheart, Kathy, in 1972. They lived in Denver, Colorado, after they were married before returning to the Kansas City area to raise their two children.

Denis retired from Mid-America Nazarene College in 2015 where he worked as the facilities director. Prior to Mid-America he also worked as the facilities director for the De Soto school district and the Lansing school district.

Denis enjoyed spending time with his family, playing his guitar and spending time outdoors. He was the best father and Papa his family could have ever wanted. He spent countless hours playing sports, hunting, fishing, playing make believe and playing games with his six grandchildren. He was always available to help with their schoolwork and Scouting projects. When he was not spending time with his grandchildren, he was working in his yard and garden. His flower gardens are something to behold.

Denis and Kathy are members of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Leavenworth. Denis loved playing his guitar in the praise team and was very active in the church. He was found many days volunteering at St. Paul’s buffet or working on a project at St. Paul’s Lutheran School.

Denis leaves behind his wife of 49 years, Kathy; children, Ricky Johnson (Colleen) and Sara Stafford (Ben); grandchildren, Brady Johnson, Conner Johnson, Dexter Johnson, Emmett Johnson, Brooke Worrall and Reed Stafford; brother, Larry Johnson (Cathy); sisters, Nora Eaken and Fran Benton (Steve), and many others in his loving, extended family.

Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. Friday, May 21, 2021, and from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021, both at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 311 N. 7th St., Leavenworth, KS, 66048.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 311 N. 7th St., Leavenworth, KS, 66048. Graveside service will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 701 N. 94th St., Kansas City, KS, 66112.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the St. Paul Lutheran Church praise team. Condolences may be left on Denis’ online guestbook at www.davisfuneralchapelinc.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Davis Funeral Chapel.