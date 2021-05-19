Antonio (Tony) Ray Duarte

Obituary

Antonio Ray Duarte lost his battle with cancer at Saint John Hospital in Leavenworth, Kansas, May 15, 2021. Tony lived by his motto: faith before fear.

Antonio was born in Kansas City, Kansas, son of Lawrence Duarte and Rose Trolinger Denton. He graduated from Leavenworth High School in 2007.

He is survived by his parents, Lawrence Duarte and Rose Denton (Ethan); wife, Jaime Young-Duarte, and two sons, Damien and Michael; brothers and sisters, Dominic, Caitlin, Donovan and Adeline; maternal grandmother, Martha Trolinger, and paternal grandparents, Leonard and Kathy Duarte.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Michael, sister, Heather, his in-laws, John and Mary Young, and maternal grandfather, Elmer R. Trolinger.

Memorial services are to be held at The Salvation Army on a date to be determined. Donations may be given for the bereaved spouse and children.