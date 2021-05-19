Gary Lee Fees

Obituary

March 16,1939 – May 12, 2021

Gary Fees, a native of Sargent, Nebraska, Leavenworth, Kansas, and recently Port Charlotte, Florida, left this earth peacefully surrounded by his family to be with our Lord on May 12, 2021. He was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Marge Fees, and his siblings, Bob and Nancy Fees.

He retired from Lansing Correctional Center in the late 1990s and in retirement he was employed driving a school bus for the Fort Leavenworth school district. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, cooking, frequenting casinos (mostly for his wife), and spending time with his Boston terrier rescue girls and family.

He is survived by his wife, Darlene, (currently of Port Charlotte, Florida, formerly of Leavenworth, Kansas), daughters, Kristy (Bobby) and Sheila (Steve), brother, Jym (Eva), sisters, Betty, Sharyn, Robyn and Judy, grandchildren, Rychelle (Eric), Derek (Amanda), Matthew, and Kelsey (James), great-grandchildren Aydin, Oliver, Conner, Remington, Mark, Shaun and James Jr., numerous nieces, nephews and great friend, David Dowdle.

He was a faithful member of Southern Heights United Methodist Church in Leavenworth. Forever loved and forever missed, we know that he is now at peace and in eternal rest at home … see you soon. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Southern Heights United Methodist Church in Leavenworth, Kansas.