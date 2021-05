George Clark Outlaw

Obituary

George Clark Outlaw, 73, Leavenworth, died Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Providence Medical Center.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Monday, May 24, 2021, at Pentecostal Church of the Apostolic Church Inc. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Monday at the church. Burial will follow at Leavenworth National Cemetery. Arrangements are in care of R.L. Leintz Funeral Home.