Antonio Ray Duarte

Obituary

Antonio Ray Duarte passed away at Saint John Hospital in Leavenworth, Kansas, on May 15, 2021.

A memorial service will be June 5, 2021, at 11 a.m. at The Salvation Army, 6th and Walnut streets, Leavenworth, Kansas. There will be a luncheon following the service in the basement of The Salvation Army.