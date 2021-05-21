Charles C. Hagemeister

Obituary

Ret. Col. Charles C. Hagemeister, 74, Leavenworth, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Saint John Hospital.

Visitation will be Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Belden-Larkin Funeral Home from 5-7 p.m., with the rosary at 5 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Fr. Mendem Marianand officiating. Burial with full military honors will be at 1:30 p.m. at Leavenworth National Cemetery.

Arrangements are pending and have been entrusted to Belden-Larkin Funeral Home.