Martha Louise New

Obituary

Martha Louise New, 96, Leavenworth, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

Family will receive friends from 7-8 p.m. Monday, May 24, 2021, at Davis Funeral Chapel, 531 Shawnee St., Leavenworth, Kansas. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at High Prairie Church, 26480 187th St., Leavenworth, KS, 66048. Arrangements are entrusted to Davis Funeral Chapel. Condolences may be left on Martha’s online guestbook at www.davisfuneralchapelinc.com