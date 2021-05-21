Norma Lois Tarr

Obituary

Norma Lois Tarr, 97, passed away Sunday, May 16, 2021. She was born July 27, 1923, in the family home in Leavenworth County near McLouth, Kansas, to George Rufus Tarr and Grace Lee Quesenbury Tarr.

Norma had 10 siblings, George Leonard Tarr, Ruey Champion, Virinda Grace “Bitty” Wiley, Eunice “Venie” Tarr, Iva Lee “Ivy” Torneden, Amy Tarr (two years), Vivian Zule, Sylvia Tarr, Loren Tarr and Zelma Sanders.

Norma is preceded in death by two brothers and eight sisters.

Norma is survived by sister-in-law, Rose Tarr Smith, Lawrence, and several nieces and nephews.

Norma attended grade and high school in Jefferson County. After Norma graduated from McLouth High School, she and her sister, Sylvia, spent their lives together. They first went to Lawrence in 1944 to find work. Norma worked at Kresge’s Dime Store in Lawrence, then Hallmark. When Hallmark came to Leavenworth, they moved to Leavenworth. Later, she enjoyed working at Kansas Power and Light in Leavenworth. She retired from federal civil service at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.

Norma and Sylvia were very close. They had different interests and friendships, but centered their lives around their family. They attended nephews’ and nieces’ birthday parties, school plays, recitals, graduations, weddings and frequently visited all the siblings and their families. They enjoyed traveling and visited all 50 states and Canada. Norma toured England and Edinburgh, Scotland. Norma loved sports. University of Kansas basketball was her favorite. She attended several games with friends who had choice seats. She was a real fan of the Kansas City Chiefs, the Royals and soccer. If she could find a ballgame on TV, she was happy.

She was independent and intelligent. Norma loved puzzles.

When Sylvia passed in July 2014, Norma lost part of herself. She moved to Vintage Park in Tonganoxie in April 2017. This was her home, where she passed away.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Southern Heights United Methodist Church, 726 Muncie Road, Leavenworth, Kansas.

Visitation will be held at Davis Funeral Chapel on Thursday, May 27, 2021, from 6-8 p.m.

Pastor Tim Hutabarat will be officiating the graveside service at Fowler Cemetery on Friday, May 28, 2021, at 11 a.m. There will be no funeral procession. Please meet at the cemetery. While attending the graveside, please stay on the driveway or park outside the gate. The soil is very soft even when dry. Please keep your cars on the gravel and do not drive around in the cemetery. Condolences may be left on Norma’s online guestbook at www.davisfuneralchapelinc.com

Arrangements are entrusted to Davis Funeral Chapel.