Tracy Goff

Obituary

Tracy C. Goff, Lawrence, Kansas, died Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Lawrence Memorial Hospital. He was 59.

Mr. Goff was born Nov. 25, 1961, at Cushing Hospital in Leavenworth, Kansas, the son of Earl and Vada Goff.

He attended St. Paul Lutheran School and graduated from Leavenworth High School in 1980. He lived and worked in Leavenworth as a cabinet maker before moving to Lawrence in 1999. His working career continued in woodworking and painting in the Lawrence area.

Tracy enjoyed many hobbies and outdoor activities. Motocross racing was one of his most successful ambitions, competing and winning various races during and following his high school years. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and boating. He was a loyal Kansas City Chiefs and University of Kansas fan. NASCAR racing was also a sport he enjoyed watching.

Tracy and his wife, Virginia, were married April 30, 2012. Survivors include his wife, Virginia Goff, of Lawrence, three step-daughters of Lawrence, four step-grandchildren of Lawrence, and brother, Steve Goff, of Columbus, Georgia.

Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Sunset Memorial Gardens Chapel in Leavenworth. Services will follow beginning at 1:30 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be given to St. Paul Lutheran Church and School.