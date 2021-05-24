John F. Mitchell Jr.

Obituary

John F. Mitchell Jr. passed away peacefully May 21, 2021, at the age of 77. Born and raised in Leavenworth, he spent time as a math teacher and as a manager at Missouri Valley Steel. However, where he left his greatest mark was with his family and friends. He will be missed.

He is survived by his wife, Maggie, his children: John, Maree, David and Meade, three sisters and 13 grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Davis Funeral Chapel. The funeral will be held at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at 11 a.m. Memorial donations may be given to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church or the Leavenworth Public Library. Condolences may be left on John’s online guestbook at www.davisfuneralchapelinc.com

