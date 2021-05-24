Sharon Rae (Price) Mura

Sharon Rae Mura, 78, Leavenworth, Kansas, passed away at her home surrounded by her family May 23, 2021. She was born Sept. 5, 1942, in Leavenworth to parents Helen Kirkpatrick Price and Frederick Price.

Sharon married Robert Joseph Mura on Aug. 29, 1959. He survives her at the home after nearly 62 years of marriage. She is survived by her children: Lisa Barnes (Barry), Robert Mura and Melissa Jacobson (Jamie Miller). Sharon was “Granny” to Brady Barnes (Jillian), Laramie Barnes, Robert Mura, Caden Mura, Jillian Jacobson, Carter Jacobson, Lucas Miller and Parker Miller. Sharon was a much loved “Aunt Sharon” to many nieces and nephews. She was “another mother,” mentor, teacher and friend to many, all who held a special place in her heart.

Sharon was preceded in death by her little brother, Freddie Paul, and her parents.

After being an amazing “at home” mom for many years, Sharon worked as a real estate agent and later retired in 2005 from Fort Leavenworth Housing Service Office. Sharon’s passion and talent was quilting and teaching others to quilt. If you are reading this you are likely kept warm at night by a quilt or afghan craftily and lovingly made especially for you by Sharon.

Sharon kept her home and garden full of plants and animals. She had a special love for the many pets, big and small, she cared for over the years.

Sharon will be remembered and missed by many but her legacy lives on in the people she taught, the friends she made and the family she created.

Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m. Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at the Davis Funeral Chapel in Leavenworth, Kansas, with a funeral service beginning immediately after at 10 a.m. Burial will be held at Sunset Memory Gardens.

Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to the Leavenworth County Humane Society (lchsinc.org).

Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to the Leavenworth County Humane Society (lchsinc.org).

Arrangements are entrusted to Davis Funeral Chapel.