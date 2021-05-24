Thomas E. Suwalsky

Obituary

Thomas E. Suwalsky, 74, died March 19 in St. Louis, Missouri. The son of the late Dr. and Mrs. A.L. Suwalsky, he was a graduate of Immaculata High School and the University of Kansas. Mr. Suwalsky received a degree in history and political science in 1969 and a degree in architecture in 1985. As an architect, he was responsible for coordinating projects for building and design firms in Portland, Oregon, Washington, D.C., and Boston, Massachusetts.

Mr. Suwalsky is survived by his sisters, Mary Barry, Anne Fitch, Connie Suwalsky and Margaret Poindexter, and a brother, John Suwalsky, Leavenworth.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, A.L. Suwalsky Jr., and sister, Ruth Duncan.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. May 28 at Immaculate Conception Church followed by burial in Mount Calvary Cemetery.