Delores Lucille (Kosel) Anderson

Obituary

Delores Lucille (Kosel) Anderson passed away peacefully at the Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls on May 13, 2021, at 91 years of age.

Delores was born Sept. 2, 1929, in Mobridge, South Dakota, to the late Arthur Kosel and Selma Weiss. She graduated from Sheridan High School and went on to work as an accounting clerk for the Department of the Army at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. She married her loving husband, Charlie Glenn Anderson, on April 10, 1951. They were married for 49 years until his death on Feb. 7, 2001. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Jean Marttila.

Grateful for having shared her life are many nieces, nephews, other relatives and close friends, including those at the Trail Ridge Senior Living Community. At Delores’ request, there will be no funeral or memorial service. She will be laid to rest at the Black Hills National Cemetery next to Charlie.

