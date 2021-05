Robert John Layton Jr.

Obituary

Robert John Layton Jr., 51, Lansing, died Monday, May 24, 2021, at Providence Medical Center.

A celebration of his life will begin at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Buffalo Bill Cody Park, 3003 Shrine Park Road, Leavenworth. Arrangements are in care of R.L. Leintz Funeral Home.