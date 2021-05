William Frank Gauger Jr.

Obituary

William Frank Gauger Jr., 71, Leavenworth, passed away Friday, May 21, 2021, with his family at his side.

Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. followed by a service at noon Thursday, May 27, 2021, at R.L. Leintz Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mount Muncie Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to R.L. Leintz Funeral Home for funeral expenses.