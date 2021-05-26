Robert O. Young

Obituary

Robert O. Young, 83, Leavenworth, passed away unexpectedly May 11, 2021, in Leavenworth, Kansas. He was born Nov. 1, 1937, in Naalelu Kai, Hawaii, to William Apo and Mary Kelihuwa Young.

He grew up in Hawaii with nine siblings. On Nov. 21, 1958, Robert joined the U.S. Army and was a career soldier, serving his country until Dec. 31, 1980, when he retired as a sergeant major. After retiring from the Army, he worked for the Directorate of Public Works on Fort Leavenworth until his second retirement.

Bob is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Gilda Young; his daughter and son-in-law, Corinna and Terry Gray; one step-granddaughter, Jennifer Gray, Lennox, South Dakota; his brother, Wallace Young, Naalehu, Hawaii, and longtime family friends Frank and Christa Baliling, San Diego, California.

Bob enjoyed fishing, gardening and maintaining an immaculately kept lawn. The harvest of his garden he shared with many friends over the years. For many years, Bob also enjoyed serving as a weather spotter for Leavenworth County.

He is preceded in death by his parents, a sister and several brothers.

A graveside service will begin at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021, at the Leavenworth National Cemetery.