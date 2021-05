Lisa Diane Heston

Obituary

Lisa Diane Heston, 58, Atchison, Kansas, passed away May 22, 2021.

A celebration of life will be Saturday, May 29, 2021, at the Atchison Event Center, 710 S. 9th St., from 12:30-3:30 p.m.

Feel free to stop by to help us celebrate our mom. Food is welcome and some drinks will be provided. Alcohol is not allowed.