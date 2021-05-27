Thomas William Sargent

Obituary

Thomas William Sargent was born in Washington, D.C., in December 1945 and passed away at age 75 surrounded by his family and pastor in Williamsburg, Virginia, on March 8, 2021.

He was preceded in death by parents, Betty and EW (Bill) Sargent, Leavenworth, and brother, Richard Sargent.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Carolyn, originally from Easton, formerly “Candy” Winkler, son, Craig (wife, Tammy), Texas, son, Kyle, and grandson, Rhett, Virginia, sister, Kitty (Ross) Fapp, brothers, Chris and Don (Tammy) Sargent.

Tom graduated from Leavenworth High School and attended Emporia State, University of Kansas and was a graduate of Career Academy of Broadcasting in Wisconsin before entering the Air Force and serving at the hometown news center in Oklahoma. Then he served in Udorn, Thailand, to report radio news to the troops and met and filmed Bob Hope and other celebrities on USO tours.

During a break in service, Tom returned to Leavenworth and worked in the police and fire departments and federal prison system before returning to the Air Force as a radio/TV specialist. He then served in Crete, Greece, Washington, D.C., Madrid, Spain, and retired at Shepherd AFB, Texas. He received many Air Force medals and awards, degrees from Wayland Baptist College and a master’s degree in vocational education from North Texas University. He then was a teacher in the federal prison system in Florida and Tennessee. Throughout his life, he coached youth softball and soccer teams, did play-by-play sports for local radio stations and continued to be a big fan of the Chiefs, Jayhawks and Royals.

Tom’s next career move was to Washington, D.C., for a radio production specialist job with the Voice of America, where he interviewed celebrities and produced news shows to send overseas. Tom retired again and settled in Williamsburg, Virginia. He enjoyed driving a tram at Busch Gardens to provide passes for family and friends. As a member of King of Glory Lutheran Church, he used his radio and production skills as a volunteer reader and recorded DVDs for shut-ins. This has evolved to production of live services and Bible study on Facebook and multi-media. He was the visual leader for the Building More Room campaign. Currently, the church is again expanding with a new sanctuary. Therefore, it is requested that any memorial donations be directed for the media room of Building the Vision fund at King of Glory Lutheran Church, 4897 Longhill Road, Williamsburg, VA, 23188.