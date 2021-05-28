Betty May Peterson (Cosbohn)

Obituary

Betty May Peterson (Cosbohn), 98, passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021, at the Primrose Retirement Community in Kansas City, Missouri.

A visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Rollins Funeral Home in Platte City, Missouri, followed by a 2:30 p.m. graveside service at Second Creek Cemetery in Kansas City, Missouri. Arrangements are by Rollins Funeral Home, Platte City, Missouri. Their phone number is 816-858-2129 and their website is www.rollinsfuneralhome.net