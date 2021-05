John Brugnoni

Obituary

Ret. Lt. Col. John Brugnoni, 85, died Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret Brugnoni; children, Joe Brugnoni and spouse, Debbie, Judi Carlson and spouse, Ken; step-daughter, Melissa Kerley and spouse, Stephen; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Services will be private. Memorials are suggested to the American Diabetes Association. Arrangements are in care of R.L. Leintz Funeral Home.