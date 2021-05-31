Edith Elaine Normile

Obituary

Edith Elaine “Dane” Normile, 75, Denton, Kansas, went home with our Lord and savior in the early hours of Thursday, May 27, 2021, at her home.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at St. Mary’s Church, Purcell, Kansas, with burial to follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery. A parish rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, Atchison, Kansas, with visitation to follow until 8:30 p.m. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Mary’s Cemetery or the Doniphan County Fire District No. 3 and may be sent in care of the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com

Dane was born Feb. 11, 1946, the daughter of Michael J. “Joe” and Edith (Pauly) Normile. She graduated from the Mt. St. Scholastica Academy in 1963 and earned an associate’s degree. Dane spent most of her life on the family farm. She was an avid pay it forward person who always did for others. Dane made over 1,000 baby blankets, knitted caps and Afghans, along with presenting 26 Quilts of Valor, and making a lot of other quilts. She baked, cooked, sewed and quilted her whole life. She was an honorary member of the Pony Express. Dane was a nanny for Margo (Schecher) Ellerman and Pattie (Schecher) Leheu. She owned and operated the Happy Days preschool for 35 years in Horton, Kansas. After that she was a manager and tourism coordinator for the Atchison Area Chamber of Commerce. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Purcell, Kansas, where she had taught CCD classes in previous years and was a Cub Scout leader.

Dane is survived by three sisters, Mary Jo (Ray) Becker, Margie (Ron) Moore and Alicia (Richard) Mallon, one niece, Ashley (Scott) Banister, and nephews, Bryan (Carrie) Sterling, David (Gail) Becker, Mike (Marci) Becker, Tim (Kelli) Becker, Patrick (Cathy) Becker, Steve Moore, great-nephews Matthew Sterling, Garret (Lauren) Becker, Austin (Stephanie) Becker, Brock Becker, Conner Becker, Carson Becker, Devin Becker, Jaxon Banister, Alex Moore, great nieces; Micaela Becker, Rachel Becker, Caroline Becker, Reagan Becker, Grace Becker, and Lilly Banister. She is also survived by a cousin, nurse by profession, Kathy Albers.

Her parents, a sister, Katherine Sterling, a niece, Christy Moore, and her lifelong friend, Dean Robke, preceded her in death.