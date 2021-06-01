Jerry G. Bradley

Obituary

Jerry G. Bradley, 82, Leavenworth, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Twin Oaks Assisted Living, Lansing, Kansas.

Visitation will be Thursday, June 3, 2021, at the funeral home from 4-6 p.m. with the praying of the rosary at 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. will be Friday, June 4, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Fr. Glenn Snow officiating. Burial will follow at Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Belden-Larkin Funeral Home.