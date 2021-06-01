Joyce Sandra Grant Williams (Jones)

Obituary

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Joyce Sandra Grant Williams (Jones), 81, on Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Olathe, Kansas.

Born and raised in Leavenworth, Kansas, Joyce was a light in this world, an icon in the community and a blessing to all those who knew and loved her. Widely known educator, coach, playwright, actor, activist and member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., she will be greatly missed.

Visitation beginning with the praying of the rosary will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021, at R.L. Leintz Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Leavenworth, Kansas.

Let’s all continue to shine Joyce’s light by carrying it within us in our own lives.