Pauline Marie Baughman

Obituary

Pauline Marie Baughman, 90, formerly of Lansing, Kansas, died May 28, 2021.

Recitation of the holy rosary will be Friday, June 4, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Higginsville at 10:30 a.m., with visitation following, until a Mass of Christian burial, which will begin at noon, officiated by Fr. Joe Bathke.

She will be buried at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville.

Condolences may be emailed to the family at Kaiser-Wiegers@ctcis.net