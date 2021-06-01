Thomas Richard Ziegler

Obituary

Thomas Richard Ziegler died unexpectedly and peacefully at home May 24, 2021, in Leavenworth. He was born Dec. 5, 1952, in Leavenworth and attended Cathedral Grade School and Immaculata High School. Tom enjoyed college basketball and professional sports and played softball with the Leavenworth Hemp Pickers.

He enjoyed traveling and the prospects of new adventures. His travels allowed him to live and work in numerous states but he always returned to Leavenworth. As a young man he was employed by LevCon and became a skilled concrete craftsman. Professionally he was a fundraiser with a variety of nonprofit charities and established and managed several chapters of United Care, also a nonprofit charity. After retirement he was a dispatcher and driver with the local cab company.

Tom never met a stranger. He had a good heart, was a loyal friend and always ready to assist ones in need. He will be missed deeply and remembered dearly.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles T. Ziegler, and survived by a son, Ryan Beaudoin, Leavenworth, his mother, Ruth Sullivan (Robinson) and step-father, Frank Sullivan, Stockton, Missouri, a sister, Kathy Hopkins (Joe), Ozark, Missouri, a brother, Keith Sullivan (Linda), Buckner, Missouri, an uncle, Michael Robinson (Marcia), Topeka, Kansas, and an aunt, Patricia Myers (Robinson), Manson, Washington, two nephews, cousins and many faithful friends.

Arrangements are pending.