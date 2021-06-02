Bernice Bodde

Obituary

Bernice Bodde, 88, Lansing, died Saturday, May 29, 2021. She was born at home in Menasha, Wisconsin, Nov. 2, 1932, to Mary and Arnold Brunn.

She graduated from Menasha High in 1951. Bernice went to work as a clerk at the local dime store until joining the Army in October 1951, where she met the love of her life, Albert Bodde.

Bernice is joining in death her husband, Albert Bodde; two daughters-in-law, Maria Mae and Mary Jo; and son-in-law, Richard Richeson.

She is survived by her children, Albert, Theresa, Tina, Paul, Josephine (Paul) Williams and Hannah; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Bernice was a surgical technician in the Army. After her children were grown, she cleaned new homes for Larkin Homes and also cleaned the kitchen of the Leavenworth Pizza Hut after closing.

She always volunteered for school field trips and bake sales. Bernice never missed a football game when her grandson was playing, even if it was out of town. She also always made sure to get her granddaughter to volleyball practice and games.

Visitation beginning with the praying of the rosary will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021, at R.L. Leintz Funeral Home. Mass of Christian burial will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Francis de Sales Church with Fr. William McEvoy as celebrant. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.