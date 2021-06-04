Arlene Ellen Brzozowski-Dewberry

Obituary

1935-2021

Arlene Ellen Brzozowski-Dewberry, 85, died Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Atchison Medicalodge.

Arlene is being cremated and funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date. The Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home, Atchison, Kansas, has been entrusted with the final care and arrangements. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Joseph of the Valley Catholic Church and may be sent to Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home, 208 N. 5th St., Atchison, KS, 66002.

Arlene was born July 10, 1935, in Leavenworth, Kansas, the daughter of Myron and Corinne E. Flanders Brzozowski. She attended the Leavenworth Catholic schools.

She and James E. Dewberry were united in marriage on July 10, 1952, in Leavenworth, Kansas. Mr. Dewberry preceded her in death.

Arlene was a homemaker and spent her time raising her four children. In her spare time she enjoyed playing the piano, watching and buying from the home shopping network and collecting antiques.

She was a devoted member of St. Joseph of the Valley Catholic Church.

Survivors include two sons, Daniel Byrd, Easton, Kansas; James (Sandra) Dewberry, Easton, Kansas; two daughters, Rebecca (Bruce) Wiley, Leavenworth, Kansas; Roxanne (Christopher) Mason, Leavenworth, Kansas; nine grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.