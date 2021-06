Edward Paul Bergman Sr.

Obituary

Edward Paul Bergman Sr., 88, Leavenworth, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021, in Leavenworth. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 11, 2021, at R.L. Leintz Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens Cemetery.