Ret. Col. Leonard Becicka, Kansas City, died peacefully with family present on Saturday, May 29. He will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

Col. Becicka was born in Goodland, Minnesota, in 1922. His service career included combat operations in World War II, Korea and Vietnam. While in the service, he was awarded the Silver Star with oak leaf cluster for gallantry in combat, the Bronze Star medal with oak leaf cluster for valor, 15 battle stars, the Legion of Merit with two oak leaf clusters for exceptionally meritorious service plus 15 additional awards and decorations.

After retiring from military service, he was vice president of Brinks, Inc. and a senior officer in the Illinois Department of Law Enforcement. He was a lifetime member of the International Association and a member of the VFW, American Legion and the Abdullah Temple.

He is survived by his two sons, Leonard, Glen Rock, Pennsylvania, and William Becicka, Kansas City, and his two daughters, Maggie Mitchell, Leavenworth, and Mary Wilkerson, Kansas City, eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. The entire Becicka family truly loved and will miss their dad, father-in-law, Opa, Gramps, Granpa and Great-Granpa Becicka now and forever.

Memorials in his name may be directed to https://vcpkc.z2systems.com/np/clients/vcpkc/donation.jsp

https://www.veteranscommunityproject.org/

