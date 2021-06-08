Barbara Ann “Bobbi” Whitters Dennis

Obituary

Barbara Ann “Bobbi” Whitters Dennis, 57, passed away on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at her home in Platte City.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Rollins Funeral Home, Platte City, Missouri, under the direction of Galen Gould.

Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. with a memorial service to follow at 11 a.m.

Inurnment will follow at Platte City Cemetery at the intersection of 4th Street and North Street.

Arrangements are by Rollins Funeral Home, contact at 816-858-2129 or www.rollinsfuneralhome.net