Caroline J. McCabe

Obituary

Caroline J. McCabe, 83, Leavenworth, passed away on June 5, 2021, at St. John Hospital.

Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Belden-Larkin Funeral Home from 6-8 p.m.

A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Leavenworth.

Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Lansing. Arrangements have been entrusted to Belden-Larkin Funeral Home.