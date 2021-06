Daniel Lee Tate

Obituary

Daniel Lee Tate, Platte City, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at St. Luke’s North.

A visitation will be held on Friday, June 18, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. at Rollins Funeral home in Platte City.

Private inurnment will take place at Larkin Cemetery in Platte City.

Arrangements are by Rollins Funeral Home, contact at 816-858-2129 or www.rollinsfuneralhome.net