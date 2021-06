Richard Rex Bronaugh

Obituary

Richard Rex Bronaugh, 78, Tonganoxie, Kansas, passed away June 4, 2021, at his home. A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Monday, June 14, 2021, at the Tonganoxie VFW Post 910 E. 1st St., Tonganoxie, Kansas. Burial will be announced at a later date.