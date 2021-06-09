Kenneth Eugene Theis

Kenneth Eugene Theis passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, at the age of 82. Kenneth was a butcher at A&P Grocery in Leavenworth and then a maintenance technician at Fort Leavenworth.

He was born Oct. 27, 1937, in Atchison, Kansas, to George Edmund “Ed” and Mary (Wagner) Theis. He attended Potter Grade School and graduated from Potter High School in 1955.

He married Barbara J. Stanford at Immaculate Conception Church in Leavenworth and they had two children, Craig Theis and Susan Neef.

He served in the Army and the Army Reserves. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, Knights of Columbus and St. Joseph Catholic Church in Leavenworth.

On April 5, 1986, he married Carol Elwell in Las Vegas, Nevada.

He moved to Sugar Land, Texas, in 2013 to live with his son. In 2016 he moved to an assisted living facility in Sugar Land, Texas, until his death.

He is survived by his first wife; a son, Craig, Sugar Land, Texas, a daughter, Susan (Ken) Neef, Denver, Colorado; two step-sons, Gregg (Ann) Elwell, Desoto, Kansas, Matt (Cassandra) Elwell, Bozeman, Montana, a step-daughter, Michelle (William) Mahood, Overland Park, Kansas; five siblings, Jean Marie Brown, Leavenworth, Donna Haag, Tucson, Arizona, Patricia (Tony) Brox, Lancaster, Kansas, David (Ruth) Theis, Garnett, Kansas, and Mary Ann (Gary) Coder, Branson, Missouri, two sisters-in-law, Alice Lou Theis, Leavenworth, Kansas, and Rose Theis, Fairfield, California, a granddaughter, Erin Neef, and 10 step-grandchildren, Kristen Mahood, Kellen Mahood, Simon Elwell, Liza Elwell, Campbell Elwell, Anna Paige Elwell, Brooks Elwell, Reid Elwell, Casey Rickaway and Chris Neef.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Richard and Edmund, two brothers-in-law, Charles Brown and Fred Haag, and his wife, Carol.

Visitation beginning with the praying of the rosary will be from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 13, 2021, at R.L. Leintz Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Joseph Catholic Church or American Parkinson’s Disease Association.