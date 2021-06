Virgil LeRoy Fields

Obituary

Virgil LeRoy Fields, 89, Tonganoxie, Kansas, passed away Monday June 7, 2021, at his home.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 11, 2021, at Quisenberry Funeral Home, Tonganoxie. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the funeral. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Tonganoxie.