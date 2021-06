Beverly Ann Bilyeu

Obituary

Beverly Ann Bilyeu, 82, Overland Park, passed away May 27, 2021.

Visitation will be Tuesday, June 15, 2021, from 4-5 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 5 p.m. at Westside Family Church, 8500 Woodsonia Drive, Lenexa, KS, 66227.

A full obituary may be read at www.johnsoncountychapel.com