Michael Dean Jones

Obituary

Michael Dean Jones entered into peace and rest on June 4, 2021, at the Dwight D. Eisenhower VA Medical Center in Leavenworth, Kansas.

He was born Nov. 23, 1967, to Alvie Dean Jones and Louise (Tomlinson) Jones at Cushing Memorial Hospital.

He attended Leavenworth High School and was a member of the ROTC at which time he entered the Kansas National Guard.

He spent two tours in Iraq where he earned several awards including National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal and a Purple Heart. He spent the last 13 years working at Tire Town.

Mike enjoyed riding his Harley, but fishing with his close friends was his real joy.

He is preceded in death by his father, Alvie Dean Jones, maternal and fraternal grandparents, aunt, two uncles and cousin.

He is survived by his mother, Louise Jones, sister, Angela Demencius, son, Ryon Karpierz, grandson, Landon, nephew, Kyle Demencius, niece, Hannah Demencius, great-nephew, Beau Demencius, aunt, Charlene Goodman, Leavenworth, Kansas, aunt, Barbara and uncle, Ron Underwood, Bellevue, Nebraska, cousins and many, many friends.

A service is planned at a later date at Leavenworth National Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to the USO, Point Man Ministry at Rock of Ages Church, 1017 Randolph, Leavenworth, Kansas, and the American Legion. Condolences may be left on Michael’s online guestbook at www.davisfuneralchapelinc.com

Arrangements are entrusted to Davis Funeral Chapel.