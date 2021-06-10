Thomas (Tommy) Burr McCarter

Obituary

Thomas (Tommy) Burr McCarter, 57, Leavenworth, Kansas, passed away peacefully at Easton Country Care in Easton, Kansas.

Tommy was born Dec. 18, 1962, in Leavenworth, Kansas, son of Dorothy Martin McCarter and Thomas Burr McCarter.

He loved the company of his family and friends and enjoyed barbecues, in addition to celebrating his birthday and his favorite holidays, Fourth of July and New Years Eve.

Tommy was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, June 13, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. at Hawthorne Park, Leavenworth, Kansas.

Tommy quotes: “Everyone come. Picnic, cookout, hamburgers, hot dogs, cold pop and a big fat chocolate cake.”

Hugs Tommy. Come celebrate Tommy’s life.