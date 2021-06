Kevin Vanoy Maxey

Obituary

Kevin Vanoy Maxey, 64, Leavenworth, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021, at the Eisenhower VA Medical Center.

Visitation will be from 9-10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at R.L. Leintz Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday following the visitation at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will be at 12:30 p.m. at Leavenworth National Cemetery.