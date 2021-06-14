Evangeline Sanchez

Obituary

Evangeline Sanchez (Vangie and Hellie), 95, Leavenworth, Homestead Assisted Living, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Kansas City Hospice House and Palliative Care, Kansas City, Missouri, with her loving daughter, Yolanda (Yogie) Dittemore, and son-in-law, Rodger Dittemore, by her side. She was born Aug. 12, 1925, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

