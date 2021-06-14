Helen M. (Hattok) Schmidling

Obituary

It is with love and gratitude that we celebrate the well-lived life of Helen M. (Hattok) Schmidling, the youngest and last surviving child of Andrew and Mary (Piechowiak) Hattok and spouse of the late Maurice L. Schmidling Sr.

Helen was born Feb. 7, 1920, and like most births at the time she was born at home, 2105 Fourth St., Leavenworth. She was the youngest of 10 children: Theodore, John, Joseph, Andrew, Frank, Lee, Mary Latka, Ann Oertel and Agnes. Both Theodore and Agnes died in infancy.

She was a dedicated wife, homemaker and mother raising her four children: Maurice L. (Dorothy Gonterwitz) Schmidling Jr., Sheila (Tom) Kohout, Dennis (Judy Parsons) Schmidling and Karen (David) Wallsmith, beside her husband for over 40 years. She was the grandma of six, great-grandma of 14 and great-great-grandma of four.

Helen was a fantastic cook; her egg noodles and candies were family favorites. She had a green thumb and was able to grow both beautiful flowers and vegetables. She was a creator of crochet needlework, a bird watcher, Chiefs fan, master of jigsaw puzzles and someone that loved to fish.

She was a devout Catholic who loved her rosary, praying it daily for both family and friends.

Helen set an example of strength and courage. She had a feisty and independent nature, living on her own until the age of 95, when she decided it was time to live with her youngest daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Dave. She lived there for three and a half years until health issues deemed it necessary to go into long term care at Twin Oaks.

There will be an emptiness felt by her immediate family and a loss felt by in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends. But as our faith teaches us, we will all be together eventually and what a reunion that will be.

The family would like to thank Twin Oaks, Catholic Community Hospice and all of the “Marys” for the amazing care given her, especially during her final days.

Visitation beginning with the praying the rosary will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021, at R.L. Leintz Funeral Home. Mass of Christian burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Immaculate Conception Church. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Immaculate Conception Church or Catholic Community Hospice.