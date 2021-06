Sandra K. Hooper

Obituary

Sandra K. Hooper, 68, Leavenworth, Kansas, passed June 11, 2021.

A memorial service will be at 8:30 a.m. Monday, June 21, 2021, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 311 N. 7th St., Leavenworth, Kansas. Burial will follow at Leavenworth National Cemetery. Arrangements are by Charter Funerals. Their phone number is 913-682-5400. Condolences may be left at www.charterfunerals.com