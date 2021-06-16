Charlotte M. Appleby

Obituary

Charlotte M. Appleby, 87, Leavenworth, Kansas, passed away at home Tuesday, June 15, 2021, after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. Born May 9, 1934, in Leavenworth, Kansas, to William B. Jr. and Dollie M. (Bullard) Thomas. Growing up with six siblings in a tiny house left her with memories she cherished always.

She graduated from Leavenworth Senior High in 1952. She enjoyed reunions with friends for many years. She married her high school sweetheart, Lowell D. Appleby, on Aug. 10, 1952. They built their forever home in Kickapoo Township where they raised their three children.

Charlotte was employed by Kresge’s Dime Store and Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant. The job she enjoyed most was being a homemaker and caring for children and grandchildren. While it wasn’t her profession she taught many how to water ski and play black jack. She loved family vacations, boating, camping, fishing, celebrations of any kind and was always up for a game of cards. For Charlotte, life was better with family and friends.

She is survived by her children, Wade (Brenda) Appleby, Gwen (Richard) Ernzen, Todd (Kevin) Appleby; grandchildren, Christy (Adrian), Stephanie (Justin), Jacob (Kari), Anna (Spencer), Evelyn, and Meagan; 10 great-grandchildren, and siblings, Ellen Byrd and Russell (Theresa) Thomas.

She is proceeded in death by her husband, Lowell Appleby, and siblings, Robert, Freddie and Alvin Thomas and Carolyn Wrigley. Charlotte is also survived by Freddie’s wife, Dorothy, and Carolyn’s husband, Charlie.

The family expresses gratitude for the dignity, love and friendship provided to Charlotte by her caregivers Candice, Melissa, Lindsey, Katie, Braeton, Margaret, Paige and Laney. The medical team at Encompass Hospice brought caring support and joy when she needed it most.

A celebration of life service will be at St. Paul Lutheran Church on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 11 a.m. Memorials may be given to St. Paul Lutheran Church and School for Paul’s Buffet or Backpack Buddies.

