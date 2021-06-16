Ginger Kaye Edrington

Obituary

Ginger Kaye Edrington, 70, passed away peacefully June 14, 2021, surrounded by family.

She is survived by her children, Jason, Shannon and Melissa. She had nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Surviving siblings are Larry, Randy, Sandy and Alta, several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Dennis, sister, Sharon and brother, Glen. She was loved by so many.

A celebration of life will be at the VFW in Tonganoxie on June 18, 2021, at 5 p.m. Food and beverages will be served. Arrangements are entrusted to Davis Funeral Chapel. Condolences may be left on Ginger’s online guestbook at www.davisfuneralchapelinc.com