Arvene Louis (Bud) Kreutzer

Obituary

Arvene Louis (Bud) Kreutzer, 89, passed away June 13, 2021. Death came following a decline of health in old age. He entered the hospital on the night of June 12, later to be placed in hospice inpatient care in the early morning.

Bud was born Nov. 8, 1931, to Louis and Bessie (Anslinger) Kreutzer, in St. Joseph, Missouri. He was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Margaret (Moore) Kreutzer, his parents, and his two sisters, Darlene Singleton and Donna Phillips.

Bud is survived by his two children, Dee Ann Kreutzer and Douglas (Anne) Kreutzer, and three grandchildren, Samuel, Emma and Lucy. Bud is also survived by many devoted extended family members.

Bud was an elder at St. Paul Lutheran Church for many years and later attended Trinity Lutheran Church. He served in the Army during the Korean War and retired from Fort Leavenworth after 40 years of government service. Bud’s generosity and kindness will be very much missed by all who knew him.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Davis Funeral Chapel from 6-8 p.m. Funeral service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 10 a.m., with burial services at Leavenworth National Cemetery immediately following. The family requests memorials to Meals on Wheels in lieu of flowers. Condolences may be left on Arvene’s online guestbook at www.davisfuneralchapelinc.com

Arrangements are entrusted to Davis Funeral Chapel.