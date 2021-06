Charline B. Landrum

Obituary

Charline B. Landrum, 89, Leavenworth, passed away Sunday, June 12, 2021. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Davis Funeral Chapel. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday, June 21, 2021, at Davis Funeral Chapel. Condolences may be left on Charline’s online guestbook at www.davisfuneralchapelinc.com