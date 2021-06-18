Mary Jane Morgan

Obituary

Mary Jane Morgan, affectionately known as “Janie” and “Gabby,” died June 9, 2021, at St. Luke’s Hospice House. She was born April 21, 1953, in Leavenworth, to Benjamin and Mary (Marks) Smith.

Janie attended Leavenworth public schools and graduated from Leavenworth Senior High in 1971.

She worked several different jobs for 33 years at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, before retiring from the Vehicle Registration Department in December 2011. Janie also worked several part-time jobs while continuing to work her full-time job. One of Janie’s favorite part-time jobs was working for Dollar General as a cashier where she earned the nickname “Gabby” because she was so friendly to everyone that came through the doors. Janie truly had the “gift of gab” and never knew a stranger. She had such a kind, generous and caring heart for everybody and even helped pay for customers purchases if they didn’t quite have enough money to pay for their merchandise.

Janie truly loved all of her family members and commented particularly about how proud she was of her two sons and grandsons. Although Janie didn’t do any craft-type work, she really enjoyed playing games on her mini iPad. She displayed continuous love for her family and all the friends she made.

She is survived by two sons, David Clark and wife, Amy, Lawrence, Kansas, and Harry Morgan, Leavenworth; grandsons, Brennan and Mitchell Clark; two brothers; Jerry Smith and wife, Linda and Keith Smith and wife, Patti, both of Leavenworth, and a sister, Gail Umscheid, Leavenworth.

Janie was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Robert “Bobby” Smith.

She will be truly missed and remembered by the family and all the friends that knew and loved her.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at R.L. Leintz Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at noon Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Mt. Muncie Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the American Lung Foundation or St. Luke’s Hospice House.