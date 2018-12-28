Newspapers are evolving and have been ever since the advent of the internet. The challenge for the news industry is to keep evolving too.

The focus of the industry revolves around engagement, and that’s why we are always looking for more ways to interact with our readers.

One of those ways is Facebook Live. For the last several months, we have attended numerous events and activities, shooting streaming video on Facebook Live.

That trend will continue and grow as we move into 2019.

The segments have typically been short interviews followed by a walk-through video of the event.

Most recently, we shot a Facebook Live video at the Leavenworth-Lansing Area Chamber of Commerce open house.

Facebook Live is just one of the ways we are reaching out to our audience.

Our job is to cover the news, but as we continue to evolve as a media outlet, those ways will evolve too.

The printed newspaper continues to be a focus, but as we move into a new year, concerted efforts will be made to do more journalism with impact in an effort to grow our audience and build relationships.

People like to read stories, but they also like to look at photos and video. There will be more video and photos imbedded in stories posted on our newspaper’s website as we move into 2019.

And as always, if you have a story idea or a suggestion how we can better meet your needs, please don’t hesitate to let us know.

Have a great new year everyone.