About 15 years ago, I was looking for something comfortable to wear while working in the garden, nothing fancy, just comfortable. I decided to buy a pair of overalls on a whim – blue denim with a bib. Some people think there’s a stigma attached to wearing them because they’re often worn by farmers and country folks.

To the uninitiated, overalls are extremely comfortable – like nothing you’ve ever worn. The bib feature supports the built-in suspenders, so there’s no need for a constricting belt. They’re nice and roomy, allowing maximum freedom and unrestricted range of motion. Best of all, overalls have lots of pockets: deep pockets, special tool pockets, chest pockets with zippers and snaps and side loops to hang things from. No more searching for your hand shears or gloves, they’re always right where you need them. The pockets on overalls are designed for easy access.

Overalls are typically made from sturdy materials like denim or cotton duck. Over time, the colors will fade and the fibers will soften. Embrace the wear and tear. The fit is so natural, you won’t want to wear anything else. They slip on and off as easily as a pair of pajamas. If you need a little extra breathing room, just undo the side buttons. Overalls are utility and comfort at an affordable price – about $40 a pair.

Since I started wearing overalls, I’ve had a few peculiar encounters. People feel free to comment on what I’m wearing whether they know me or not. Most comments are positive, but even some of my best friends ask, “Since when did you become a farmer?” The most common thing people say to me is “You need to unbutton the sides.” Apparently that’s an unwritten rule, but it’s a little too casual for me.

As a middle-aged African American, I never considered that overalls might have any specific cultural or racial associations. Twice, drivers have pulled over while I was working in my front yard. One woman said that she’d never seen a black man wearing overalls and she didn’t know what to make of me. Since she was also black, I didn’t know what to make of her remarks. The other driver just watched me pruning my roses. “Looking good!” was all she said as she pulled away. “Me or the roses?” I wondered.

My only creepy moment was in the supermarket. While Rachel and I were shopping, we were approached by a woman about 20 years old who felt free to admonish me for misappropriating one of her most cherished cultural icons. “Really?” I responded in disbelief. She followed us in the store for a minute or two. “Wear your own clothes,” she chided. She was more amusing than threatening, so I just let it go.

I love to attend gardening seminars and conferences and I always wear overalls. Lots of people approach me and strike up a conversation. They usually admit that they sought me out because of my clothing. They figured I must know what I’m talking about because of my overalls. At those same conferences, the academic types assume that I couldn’t possibly know what I’m talking about for precisely the same reason. Who knew overalls could be so polarizing?

Admittedly, many African Americans choose not to wear overalls because they’re a painful reminder of the rural southern legacy. Many others think they’re synonymous with “uneducated” or “hick.” Don’t worry about the misperceptions of others. Historically, they’re the uniform of the hardworking men and women who built and fed this great nation. Overalls have withstood the test of time. If you’ve never owned a pair of bibs, give them a try.

Rachel and Ivan Minnis are avid gardeners. They live in Leavenworth. For more information, visit The Minnis Rose Garden on Facebook. Contact them at rnlyes@hotmail.com